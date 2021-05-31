STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar yet to get dedicated paediatric COVID care units

All dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID care centres were directed to create a designated 'paediatric COVID wing' within the existing facilities.

Published: 31st May 2021 10:28 AM

baby

Representational Image.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an increasing number of children being affected by coronavirus in the Capital City, lack of dedicated paediatric COVID care facilities has become a matter of concern. A look at the statistics reveals that 32,077 persons in the city had been infected in the COVID-19 first wave till March 14 this year of which 2,080 (6.32 per cent) were in the 0-18 age group.

On the other hand, 33,617 persons were infected within two months of the second wave between March 15 and May 20 in which 2,394 (7.1 per cent) are in the 0-18 age group.

In the SOP prescribed by the State Health and Family Welfare department recently, all dedicated COVID hospitals and COVID care centres (CCCs) were directed to create a designated 'paediatric COVID wing' within the existing facilities.

But the civic body has failed to set up any dedicated paediatric COVID care wards at Covid DCHs or dedicated paediatric COVID hospitals in the city. Absence of these facilities is adding to the trauma of the city residents. 

Several states including Mumbai have already chalked out plans to open dedicated paediatric COVID care wards anticipating the next wave and the demographics it may target. In Odisha, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla has decided to open a dedicated paediatric Covid hospital. 

A senior BMC official said though the civic body has the capacity to open such facilities in Bhubaneswar, the decision lies with the State government. "We have the infrastructure to create paediatric Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, it has to be in line with the government policy. The health department has to give a go ahead first," he said. 

