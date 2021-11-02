STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens RTO-1 building in Bhubaneswar with smart queue management facility

The new building of RTO-I has three floors, a basement and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.98 crore.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the new building of RTO-I in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the new building of RTO-I in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the new building of Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I, which is equipped with smart queue management and single window systems in Bhubaneswar.

During the event, Naveen used the kiosk and generated a token for himself. He also visited the waiting hall and other service counters. The new building of RTO-I has three floors, a basement and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.98 crore. 

As part of the government's 5T initiative, the Commerce and Transport Department has introduced the smart queue management system to improve the citizens' experience in the RTOs. This facility is the first of its kind in government departments in the State.

The smart queue management system fast tracks the process of issuing license, registration of vehicles, tax payment, and other services, said an official of the Commerce and Transport Department.

When an applicant visits the RTO, a token will be generated and he/she will not have to stand in a queue. People can sit comfortably inside the office until the display system announces their token number. The smart queue management system will soon be introduced in Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Ganjam. On the day, Naveen also inaugurated the newly constructed annex building of Odisha State Guest House, and Welcomhotel of ITC Limited.

Commerce and Transport department Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi, Transport Commissioner-cum-STA Chairman Arun Bothra, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited CMD Sanjeeb Panda, Khurda Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik RTO building Bhubaneswar RTO building
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp