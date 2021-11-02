Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens RTO-1 building in Bhubaneswar with smart queue management facility

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the new building of Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I, which is equipped with smart queue management and single window systems in Bhubaneswar.

During the event, Naveen used the kiosk and generated a token for himself. He also visited the waiting hall and other service counters. The new building of RTO-I has three floors, a basement and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.98 crore.

As part of the government's 5T initiative, the Commerce and Transport Department has introduced the smart queue management system to improve the citizens' experience in the RTOs. This facility is the first of its kind in government departments in the State.

The smart queue management system fast tracks the process of issuing license, registration of vehicles, tax payment, and other services, said an official of the Commerce and Transport Department.

When an applicant visits the RTO, a token will be generated and he/she will not have to stand in a queue. People can sit comfortably inside the office until the display system announces their token number. The smart queue management system will soon be introduced in Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Ganjam. On the day, Naveen also inaugurated the newly constructed annex building of Odisha State Guest House, and Welcomhotel of ITC Limited.

Commerce and Transport department Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi, Transport Commissioner-cum-STA Chairman Arun Bothra, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited CMD Sanjeeb Panda, Khurda Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, and others were present.