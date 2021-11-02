Police directs bars in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to verify antecedents of bouncers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police have directed bar owners in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to get the character antecedents of private security guards, also called bouncers, verified at the offices of DCPs in the Twin City.

The police observed that in recent months, a few criminal cases have been registered against bouncers. "It is apprehended that there is every likelihood of imminent danger from bouncers to the life and safety of customers, resulting in breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity. It is necessary that some checks be put in place to deter such unwarranted threats," read the order issued by Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi.

The order will remain in force for 60 days, between November 2 and December 31, under Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Urban Police Districts (UPDs). Police have directed bar owners to appoint security personnel from firms registered under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act.

The bar owners have also been asked to inform local police stations in writing about private security personnel engaged by them. "These security personnel employed in such establishments are subject to legal rules regarding the use of force. In case of any need, the private security personnel can inform the police by dialling 112," said the order.

"In no circumstances, the act of these personnel can infringe upon the fundamental rights of the customers. Any individual/association contravening this order will be punishable under the provision of law," it added. There are over 100 bars in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

