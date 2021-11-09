STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Shops, slum relocation challenge for ISBT project in Bhubaneswar  

Sources in BDA said civil work in five out of six blocks has started and construction on another will start after shifting of around 60 shops from the commercial building of OSRTC and its demolition.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

OSRTC bus

An OSRTC Bus in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in shifting of shops from OSRTC building and relocation of nine houses from a nearby slum has emerged a roadblock for the ongoing Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) project of the State Government at Baramunda in the city. 

Sources in BDA said civil work in five out of six blocks has started and construction on another will start after shifting of around 60 shops from the commercial building of OSRTC and its demolition. “We have requested OSRTC to expedite the process to speed up the project whose deadline is June 2022,” said a BDA official.

Similarly, relocation of nine households from Gudiya Tota slum for expansion of the road to the parking area of the bus stand and widening of the drain also remains a challenge. A joint enforcement team of BDA and BMC on Saturday faced strong protest from the slum residents during an eviction drive. 

On Monday, a BDA team comprising revenue inspector, amin and enforcement officials had visited Pandakudia in Shyampur mouza for selection of government land for rehabilitation of the slum dwellers. The officials said most of the land under encroachment has been freed for the project. The ISBT project is being implemented by BDA over 15.5 acre of land at a cost of Rs 180 crore. Around 30 per cent civil construction has been completed so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OSRTC ISBT
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp