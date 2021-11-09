Shops, slum relocation challenge for ISBT project in Bhubaneswar  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in shifting of shops from OSRTC building and relocation of nine houses from a nearby slum has emerged a roadblock for the ongoing Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) project of the State Government at Baramunda in the city.

Sources in BDA said civil work in five out of six blocks has started and construction on another will start after shifting of around 60 shops from the commercial building of OSRTC and its demolition. “We have requested OSRTC to expedite the process to speed up the project whose deadline is June 2022,” said a BDA official.

Similarly, relocation of nine households from Gudiya Tota slum for expansion of the road to the parking area of the bus stand and widening of the drain also remains a challenge. A joint enforcement team of BDA and BMC on Saturday faced strong protest from the slum residents during an eviction drive.

On Monday, a BDA team comprising revenue inspector, amin and enforcement officials had visited Pandakudia in Shyampur mouza for selection of government land for rehabilitation of the slum dwellers. The officials said most of the land under encroachment has been freed for the project. The ISBT project is being implemented by BDA over 15.5 acre of land at a cost of Rs 180 crore. Around 30 per cent civil construction has been completed so far.