Transfer of Rs 1.5 crore found in accounts of suspended Odisha police housing official

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers have detected suspicious transfers of over Rs 1.5 crore in the bank accounts of suspended deputy manager of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited Pratap Kumar Samal and his family members through cash deposits, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) systems.

Sources said recently Rs 13 lakh was transferred to Pratap from his mother-in-law’s bank account. The accused also invested money in purchasing land at Bhubaneswar and other places besides shares and debentures. The examination of financial documents seized from him is continuing.

Pratap, arrested on November 10 for amassing disproportionate assets (DA) amounting to Rs 14.88 crore, had allegedly invested the ill-gotten money to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh to produce two Odia movies.

During investigation, Vigilance officers ascertained Pratap had executed unregistered partnership deed between his wife Sasmita Samal and sister Namita Das to produce the two films under the banner of Radha Krishna Productions.

In a bid to collect further evidence in connection with the DA case registered against Pratap, Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officers brought him on two-day remand from Tuesday evening.