Counter terror mock drill held at Bhubaneswar railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A counter terrorist multi-agency mock drill was conducted at Bhubaneswar Railway station on Thursday to ensure operational preparedness of security agencies and potency of contingency plan during such crisis.

The mock drill was jointly conducted by personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Special Operations Group (SOG), Commissionerate of Police, Traffic police and fire service.

Bhubaneswar railway station was selected for the drill as it is one of the busiest and vulnerable installations in the State from where a number of VIPs and dignitaries along with large number of common people travel by trains daily.

The drill included evacuation of passengers to a safe place, shifting of injured RPF officials to hospital, information to local police, taking control of civilians and hostage rescue.

The State Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad, medical staff, RPF dog squad and station staff too participated in the exercise which was held in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Khurda Road Kalyan Pattanaik, Divisional Security Commissioner M Sambashiva Rao and Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) DN Tripathi.