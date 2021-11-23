ICDS worker arrested with Rs 80,000 bribe in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A supervisor of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Nuapada district Harshamani Dei was arrested by Vigilance officers for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 to appoint a woman as an anganwadi worker.

Harshamani is employed in Chatiaguda of Sinapali block. She had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to appoint the latter’s sister as an anganwadi worker in the Chatiaguda centre but the deal was finalised at Rs 80,000.

She asked the complainant to handover the money near Sinapalli bus stand. On receiving the complaint, the Vigilance officers laid a trap, nabbed Harshamani with the cash.