STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Structures near Bhubaneswar's Tarini temple demolished

A joint enforcement team of BSCL, BMC and BDA demolished the structures on the 5,000 square feet area of Maa Tarini temple on the Master Canteen-Ram Mandir stretch of Janpath.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Structures near Bhubaneswar's Tarini temple demolished

Minor temples on the premises of Tarini shrine being demolished at Master Canteen in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Monday demolished the religious structures surrounding the Maa Tarini temple to expedite the ongoing work on Smart Janpath project near Master Canteen Square in the Capital city.However, the original structure of the deity under the banyan tree was left untouched as a legal battle relating to it is still pending.

A joint enforcement team of BSCL, BMC and BDA demolished the structures on the 5,000 square feet area of Maa Tarini temple on the Master Canteen-Ram Mandir stretch of Janpath. The agency has planned construction of pedestrian paths, undertake buffer plantation and install lighting system for the beautification of the reclaimed land under the Smart Janpath project. The Rs 80-crore Smart Janpath project is part of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Mission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp