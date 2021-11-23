Structures near Bhubaneswar's Tarini temple demolished

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Monday demolished the religious structures surrounding the Maa Tarini temple to expedite the ongoing work on Smart Janpath project near Master Canteen Square in the Capital city.However, the original structure of the deity under the banyan tree was left untouched as a legal battle relating to it is still pending.

A joint enforcement team of BSCL, BMC and BDA demolished the structures on the 5,000 square feet area of Maa Tarini temple on the Master Canteen-Ram Mandir stretch of Janpath. The agency has planned construction of pedestrian paths, undertake buffer plantation and install lighting system for the beautification of the reclaimed land under the Smart Janpath project. The Rs 80-crore Smart Janpath project is part of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Mission.