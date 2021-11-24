Toddler recovers from 70 per cent burns, celebrates birthday with doctors  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here have pulled out a two-year-old burn victim from the jaws of death. Son of an auto driver, Bedanshu who celebrated his second birthday in the department of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of the hospital on Tuesday, had suffered 70 per cent burns in a mishap on November 9 at his home in Patrapada.

Bedanshu celebrating his birthday in SUM Hospital

on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021. (Photo | Express)

A pot of boiling water had accidentally overturned on him and he suffered extensive burns on his face, both upper and lower extremities and trunk. His parents had first rushed him to a local hospital and then brought him to SUM Hospital in a critical condition. A team of doctors led by Professor and Head of the Department of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Dr. Sushant Mishra treated the child. The boy was managed in the ICU where collagen (artificial skin) was applied on him followed by intensive pediatric care.

“It is difficult for even adults to recover so fast after suffering 70 per cent burns. But, Bedanshu showed rapid improvement as he is now able to walk and eat properly,” Dr Mishra said. The boy will be discharged from the hospital shortly. Happy with the treatment provided to her son, Bedanshu’s mother Gitanjali Sahu said the team of doctors saved him from an extreme condition. SUM Hospital’s Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery unit has the State’s only skin bank. The doctors' team that treated Bedanshu included Dr. Dilip Dash of the Pediatrics department and his team, Dr. Santosh Singh of the Critical Care department and anaesthetist Dr. Shaikh Mushtaq Ali.