BJD faces flak from Opposition over attack on Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi was allegedly attacked at Acharya Vihar here, the State unit of the BJP and Congress hit out at the ruling BJD for growing crimes against women in Odisha.

Strongly condemning the attack, State unit president of BJP Sameer Mohanty said Thursday’s incident has proved that women are not safe in Odisha under the BJD rule. “The nation is celebrating Constitution Day today. On this occasion, I warn the BJD government to refrain from such unconstitutional activities,” he said.

Stating that attempts to suppress the Opposition is a danger for democracy, Mohanty said that the attack on the Bhubaneswar MP was a very shameful act. He announced that protests by the BJP activists will continue till Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra is removed from the ministry over the Mamita Meher murder case.

BJP workers staged a protest at Master Canteen Square over the incident. They had a scuffle with the police while trying to break the barricade. President of the OPCC Niranjan Patnaik also came down heavily on the BJD over the attack on the MP. This proved that Bhubaneswar is no longer safe for women, he said.

However, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that local people and women who were trying to raise problems faced by them were misbehaved at Acharya Vihar by those close to the MP. He said that a ‘goonda vahini’ owing allegiance to the MP had created problems earlier.

Two from Science Park slum arrested

Two persons from Science Park slum were arrested by Saheed Nagar Police on Friday for their alleged involvement in pelting of stones at the MP and police on Thursday evening. The accused Biswanath Pradhan and Manoj Digal were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the police who were also injured in stone pelting. Police are investigating if any BJD and BJP activists are involved in stone pelting and hurling of eggs. Saheed Nagar police have registered three cases.