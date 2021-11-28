Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asks Odisha's Utkal varsity to aim for global rankings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said even as the education and research standard of Utkal University is well-received in the country, there is a need to make collective efforts to place the institution in global rankings.

Addressing the 79th foundation day of the university here on Saturday, the Union Minister said the university can only be improved if it is competitive in nature. Stating that he is proud to be an alumni of Utkal University, Pradhan said that it is the responsibility of the students and alumni to help the institution score NAAC A ++ grade and exemplary global ranking.

“The National Education Policy will be instrumental in globalising education as it focuses on multi-disciplinary education and research, employment, local language and mother tongue-based learning”, he said and added that universities should also impart education keeping in mind Odisha’s religious culture and traditions.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, he called upon the universities to take up the challenge of finding solutions to human problems through research. Urging the State government to review the Odisha University Amendment Act, the Union Minister said the higher educational institutions should operate in an autonomous manner and their rights should not be curtailed.

Earlier in the day, he launched the website for the Centre for Innovation and Incubation of the university. He also interacted with the young entrepreneurs of the department of biotechnology in the university and congratulated them for developing a polyclonal anti-Transferrin antibody. The indigenously developed product has a wide range of applications in treating blood, tissue and iron-related physiological dysfunctions. Pradhan said the CII will handhold young entrepreneurs and start-ups and act as a catalyst in creating a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem in Odisha.

Padma Shri awardee Rajat Kumar Kar was felicitated on the occasion and Pradhan gave away gold medals to winners of various competitions organised by the university on the occasion. Amit Kumar Sethi of the public administration department was awarded the Chancellor’s Trophy.