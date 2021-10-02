Houses, shops in Bhubaneswar to get digital addresses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited digital door numbering (DDN) project to create a uniform address system for all residential houses and commercial properties in the Capital city using geo-spatial technology is likely to be completed by the end of March, 2022. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the door numbering survey started on a pilot basis in three wards of the city in February has been extended to all 67 wards and is expected to be completed by the end of October.

After completion of the survey, DDN plate - a steel plate with an alphanumeric code - will be fixed in the dwelling and commercial units covered in the survey. This will be the first hand identification number which will contain information on the exact location of the property with coded details of its address, nearby landmark, sub-road and main road. The code will be a geo-tagged digital address synced with all civic records which will be integrated with the DDN server and a mobile application.

Once developed, it will help citizens in locating the exact address of the property and also prove beneficial for the BMC during the collection of property/holding tax and fees of other chargeable services. The BMC has earmarked Rs 3.97 crore for the digital numbering of all the properties in the city along with operation and maintenance of the service for a year.

Though the civic body had signed agreements with two firms - Navayuga Spatial Technologies Pvt Ltd and Zipper Pvt Ltd - in June last year for its implementation, the project remained stalled till February 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic. It was then rolled out on a pilot basis in Ward 6 in the north zone, 23 in south-west zone and 30 in south-east zone. “We had planned to cover all city wards within three to four months of launching the survey in pilot mode. However, the project work was delayed due to the second wave of pandemic,” he said.