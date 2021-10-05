Geology directorate gets new lab for mineral analysis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Steel and Mines department on Monday commissioned a highly advanced and scientific XRD and XRF laboratory in the Directorate of Geology here. Inaugurating the laboratory, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik said the new facility, a first of its kind in the State, will enable the directorate for speedier elemental analysis of rocks and ores.

He said the mineral exploration programme is surely going to get a boost with the commissioning of this new laboratory with most advanced equipment. The grade determination will be more accurate and analytical time frame will be much less which in turn will lead to enhance overall royalty gain for the State. The laboratory will also step up the analytical aspect of rocks and minerals accelerating auction process, he added.

Bestowed with a good number of mineral deposits like chromite, bauxite, graphite, iron ore, manganese, coal, gemstones, limestone, chinaclay and many more, Odisha is also a leading State in auctioning its mineral resources under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.

The Minister said Odisha has successfully auctioned 24 mineral blocks, a majority of them being iron ore and composite minerals of iron and manganese, before expiry of the leases on March 31, 2020. Currently, 11 blocks including seven virgin mines are under the auction process and another new blocks are ready for auction.

Director of Geology MR Panda said, “XRD (X-Ray diffraction) machine will precisely identify the mineral phase whereas XRF (X-Ray fluorescence) is for elemental analysis of rocks/ores instantly.” The two instruments cost around `5 crore. This laboratory will not only cater to the need of the directorate but will be of immense help for research students and all mining agencies operating in the State.

“Odisha is now reckoned as most prolific mineral producing State in the country and this is possible due to relentless efforts of the officers of this directorate. The prime responsibility of Directorate of Geology is to identify and assess the minerals blocks for auction,” Panda added.