Bhubaneswar cops interrogate two youths over Manish Anurag’s death

The motorist then left the spot. Police suspect Manish again met the two youths who were with him in the hotel, near the pond.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Tuesday interrogated two youths in connection with the death of a senior journalist’s son. Police have also seized the four-wheeler in which scribe Navin Das’s 30-year-old son Manish Anurag travelled from Patia to Patrapada on Saturday evening.

“The two persons are being interrogated as they are aware of the incident. Efforts are on to trace the youths who were with Manish at the hotel in Patrapada,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Police suspect foul play behind Manish’s death as the two youths, who were with him in Hotel South City at Patrapada and left before him, are absconding.

Sources said Manish reportedly reached near Namrakani pond at Patrapada under Tamando police limits on a motorcycle along with another youth.

The motorist then left the spot. Police suspect Manish again met the two youths who were with him in the hotel, near the pond.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash has also sought an explanation from Tamando police station inspector Pramod Kumar Pattnaik on how the hotel’s bar was open for customers till Saturday late night amid the night curfew to contain the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the senior officers are looking into the allegations against police personnel Prasanna Behera’s involvement in the business affairs of the bar at the hotel in Patrapada.

“Inquiry is being conducted against Behera and further action will be taken accordingly,” said sources.

