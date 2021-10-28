Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation notice to lab for issuing fake Covid report

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued show cause notice to GenX Diagnostics lab in the city for allegedly issuing a fake Covid RT-PCR positive certificate to an individual. The civic body asked the lab as to why its licence should not be cancelled for violating provisions of relevant statutes/licence conditions and action as per Epidemic Disease Act.

The notice, issued by BMC deputy commissioner for Covid management, stated that basing on media reports, it appears that a random person submitted fake an Aadhar document in WhatsApp and managed to obtain the fake Covid positive certificate.

“The test report was verified to be genuine and issued from your laboratory with fake reading thereon. It is therefore confirmed that your lab has issued fake Covid positive certificate to a random person,” the notice read. BMC has asked the lab authorities to comply to the notice within three days failing which it will be presumed that the lab has no explanation to offer and action deemed proper as per the law will be initiated.

Meanwhile, the State capital reported 175 new cases of Covid-19 against 255 recoveries in the last 24 hours. BMC officials said the city now has 3,220 active cases.