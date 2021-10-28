STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Temple base found on Suka-Sari complex in Bhubaneswar

ASI State head Arun Malik said that there are chances that many other temple structures will be found in the area towards the Bindu Sagar.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Carved wall of a temple in north-east direction of Sari Deula.

Carved wall of a temple in north-east direction of Sari Deula. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The base of another temple was excavated in the Suka-Sari temple complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar circle, on Wednesday. Besides, a structure resembling a Shiva Linga and carved portion of a wall have been found in the north-east direction of the Sari temple.Earlier in February this year when the ASI was cleaning the site in this direction, it had partially exposed a temple’s base moulding. However, excavation was stopped due to the Covid-19 second wave and monsoon. The work resumed two days back.

ASI State head Arun Malik said that there are chances that many other temple structures will be found in the area towards the Bindu Sagar. “We have been saying from the beginning of excavation at this site that when Bindu Sagar was dug up, many temples surrounding it, particularly towards Suka-Sari complex, would have been buried. The new finding is a part of this series of temples. Excavation of the area till Bindu Sagar will reveal more temple remains”, he told The New Indian Express

Although the structure found close to the temple wall resembles a Shiva linga, Malik said it cannot be confirmed yet.In January this year after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation demolished mutts and private structures on the two acre land adjacent to the Suka-Sari temple complex for the Ekamra Kshetra project, ASI discovered the floor of a temple in the north-west direction of the complex. Further excavation on the north east and north west corners of the Sari Deula revealed floor of a temple, remains of a Shiva temple, early-medieval pottery remains (red and gray ware) and laterite blocks from both the directions.

Till January, existence of only one subsidiary shrine of the Sari temple, located on its north-eastern part and behind Bhabani Shankar temple, was known to locals. “Wednesday’s finding was made after exposing just a section of the area. Further excavation will reveal more details of the buried temple”, Mallik said.

The Sari Deula is a west-facing temple. While archaeologists earlier believed that it was built on the Panchayatan model (having four subsidiary shrines in all directions), the recent findings are a pointer to the fact that more shrines existed in the temple complex, albeit smaller in size compared to Sari Deula. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suka-Sari temple
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp