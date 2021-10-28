Temple base found on Suka-Sari complex in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The base of another temple was excavated in the Suka-Sari temple complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar circle, on Wednesday. Besides, a structure resembling a Shiva Linga and carved portion of a wall have been found in the north-east direction of the Sari temple.Earlier in February this year when the ASI was cleaning the site in this direction, it had partially exposed a temple’s base moulding. However, excavation was stopped due to the Covid-19 second wave and monsoon. The work resumed two days back.

ASI State head Arun Malik said that there are chances that many other temple structures will be found in the area towards the Bindu Sagar. “We have been saying from the beginning of excavation at this site that when Bindu Sagar was dug up, many temples surrounding it, particularly towards Suka-Sari complex, would have been buried. The new finding is a part of this series of temples. Excavation of the area till Bindu Sagar will reveal more temple remains”, he told The New Indian Express.

Although the structure found close to the temple wall resembles a Shiva linga, Malik said it cannot be confirmed yet.In January this year after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation demolished mutts and private structures on the two acre land adjacent to the Suka-Sari temple complex for the Ekamra Kshetra project, ASI discovered the floor of a temple in the north-west direction of the complex. Further excavation on the north east and north west corners of the Sari Deula revealed floor of a temple, remains of a Shiva temple, early-medieval pottery remains (red and gray ware) and laterite blocks from both the directions.

Till January, existence of only one subsidiary shrine of the Sari temple, located on its north-eastern part and behind Bhabani Shankar temple, was known to locals. “Wednesday’s finding was made after exposing just a section of the area. Further excavation will reveal more details of the buried temple”, Mallik said.

The Sari Deula is a west-facing temple. While archaeologists earlier believed that it was built on the Panchayatan model (having four subsidiary shrines in all directions), the recent findings are a pointer to the fact that more shrines existed in the temple complex, albeit smaller in size compared to Sari Deula.