Bill on land rights to slum dwellers passed in Odisha State Assembly

“If a slum dweller is in possession of land less than 30 sq mt, land shall be settled as the extent of occupation,” Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:14 AM

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Thursday, September 2, 2021, passed three bills including the Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to amend the 2017 Act, for assigning land rights to identified slum dwellers in municipal areas.

Introducing the Bill amid chaotic scenes, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said the government had enacted the law to provide land rights to slum dwellers in municipal council area, not exceeding 45 square meter (sq mt) and a maximum 65 sq mt in slums situated within the Notified Area Councils. However, if such area is less than the maximum area as mentioned, the land in actual occupation of slum dwellers will be settled. “If a slum dweller is in possession of land less than 30 sq mt, land shall be settled as the extent of occupation,” he said.

As per the norms of ‘Housing for All’ policy, 21 sq mt of carpet area is required to construct an affordable housing unit. “Considering the provisions of housing policy, it would be essential that where a slum dweller is in occupation of land which is less than 30 sq mt, such slum dweller shall be settled with up to 30 sq mt of land subject to availability of land adjacent to the dwelling unit contiguously. This will enable the slum dweller to avail the benefit under PMAY or other housing schemes to construct a dwelling unit after receipt of land right certificate (LRC),” the Minister said.

The Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021 moved by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was also passed. The bill proposed to establish University of Health Sciences for ensuring affiliation, proper and systematic instruction, training and research in modern medicine, mental health education, dental education homoeopathy and ayurveda, nursing education, pharmacy education, paramedical education, physiotherapy, allied medical science and any other medical or paramedical courses in the State. 

It aimed at bringing uniformity in various academic programmes in medical and allied subjects in the State. The House also passed the Odisha Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to simplify the provisions and provide certain facilities to the taxpayers and tax authorities.

