Bhubaneswar Development Authority targets 3 housing projects by 2022

BHUBANESWAR: In order to meet the growing demand for housing properties in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has set a target to complete three new projects for home buyers by December 2022.

The projects worth Rs 376 crore are being constructed at Subudhipur and Kalinga Nagar on the city outskirts. The development authority is carrying out construction of a residential complex, Ekamra Residency, in 7.34 acre of land at a cost of Rs 270 crore. A total 416 units of 2BHK and 288 units of 3BHK flats will be available in the project.

Two more projects are under construction at Kalinga Nagar. While Kharavela Complex spread over 1.48 acre of land in K9A area of Kalinga Nagar is being built at a cost of Rs 70 crore, Daya Enclave in K9B area is also in progress.

The BDA officials said, “We are planning to complete the nine-storey tower Kharavela Complex by March 2022. The project, located close to DN Regalia Mall, will include a commercial space of 60,000 square feet. It will have 56 3BHK and 14 4BHK flats.” Similarly, Daya Enclave project spread over 1.59 acre of land will have 128 units of 2BHK flats. The enclave is being constructed at an estimated cost of `36 crore and it is expected to be completed by December 2021.

BDA Vice-Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh, who took stock of the projects on Sunday, asked the officials of construction firms and engineers of the agency to ensure that quality is maintained and complete it within the stipulated time frame.