Bhubaneswar's rising crime graph

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar has been witnessing a rise in murders in the last two years. About 39 murders were reported in 2019, 49 in 2020 and 26 till June this year.

There has also been a rise in murders related to dowry torture cases with Bhubaneswar reporting eight such cases in 2019, 11 in 2020 and eight till June, 2021. The incidents of molestation and sexual harassment have also increased.

As per the Home department’s data, 71 molestation incidents were reported in the Capital in 2019, 149 in 2020 and 81 so far this year. Similarly, 39 sexual harassment incidents were reported here in 2019, 49 in 2020 and 35 till June, 2021.