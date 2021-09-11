Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 4 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha between September 11 and 14. A low pressure is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours, said the IMD on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in six districts on Saturday. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, and light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at most places in Odisha on Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in seven districts during the period. Under the influence of the system, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr and gusting up to 65 km/hr is likely to prevail over west central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast between September 12 and 14. The Met office has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal.