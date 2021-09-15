Bharat series registration of private vehicles from today in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To free people from the hassles of registering their vehicles while shifting from another state to Odisha, the Bharat (BH) series of centralised registration will begin here from Wednesday.The Central government by amending Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules has mandated that vehicles bearing the BH registration number will not be required to register in a new state after relocation.

Under the new system, allotment of BH series registration to vehicles has been made online and the application along with the specified fee and taxes can be submitted digitally at the portal of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (https://parivahan.gov.in).

Those who are in transferable jobs, Centre or State government, or even employee of a company that has offices in at least four states/UTs are eligible to get the BH number on a voluntary basis.A vehicle owner can apply by filling up Form 60 following which, the State authorities will verify the proof and then assign the BH registration.

Vehicles registering under the BH system will be levied road tax for two years and in multiple of two thereafter, said the State Transport Authority (STA).The road tax will be charged at 8 pc if the cost of the vehicle is below Rs 10 lakh. It will be 10 pc for vehicles costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh and 12 pc for vehicles priced over Rs 20 lakh. Diesel vehicles will be charged 2 pc extra, while electric vehicles will be charged 2 pc less tax.