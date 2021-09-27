Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation barricades drains to prevent mishaps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking lessons from the drain mishap that claimed life of a 15-year-old boy at Satabdi Nagar here last week, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday barricaded all vulnerable points along the city drains to prevent such incidents during heavy rains.

BMC drainage division engineer Goutam Chandra Dash said barricading has been done at vulnerable points of 35 drains in the city. To make people aware about the mishap-prone points, the civic body also fixed posters on those barricades and deployed staff at each vulnerable point.

He said that the barricading will remain throughout the monsoon period and strengthen civic body's preparedness during heavy downpour. In view of the cyclonic storm Gulab, the civic body has also deployed its engineers in vulnerable places to ensure that pump sets are mobilised to the low-lying for to prevent urban deluge.

Pump sets have been pre-positioned in 12 places, while teams have been mobilsed to 20 other localities. They were asked to remain in readiness in view of the IMD forecast of heavy rain, the engineer said. On September 19, the boy was swept away in drainage channel no-8(A) after he fell into it at Satabdi Nagar.