AIIMS associate prof in ‘fake’ certificate row

As per rules, a doctor requires three years teaching experience to become an associate professor at AIIMS.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has issued a show cause notice to Associate Professor of Burns and Plastic Surgery department Dr Sunil Kumar Rout asking him to submit evidence of his previous service at a private medical college and hospital (MCH). The notice was served following a complaint lodged with AIIMS president Prof Subrat Acharya regarding the ‘false’ experience certificate produced by Rout during the selection of faculty. It was alleged that Rout was selected on the basis of the certificate of experience of three years in Hi-Tech Medical College from 2010 to 2013 but there was no plastic surgery department in the MCH during the period.

As per rules, a doctor requires three years teaching experience to become an associate professor at AIIMS. As per the recommendation of the president, AIIMS Director Prof Gitanjali Batmanabane said, Rout has been asked to submit his experience certificate, salary slips and other related documents. “The selection of faculty is done as per the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) rules.

The person, who submits false information or forged documents, is responsible for the discrepancies and liable as per law. The next course of action will be decided after verification of the documents,” she said. Rout, who joined AIIMS in December 2017, has been given 10 days to reply to the notice. “I will submit all the documents sought by the Director and reply to the notice within the time frame,” he said.

