STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CB recovers evidence in Manas murder case

The Crime Branch on Thursday recovered evidence related to cameraman Manas Swain’s murder.

Published: 01st April 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch on Thursday recovered evidence related to cameraman Manas Swain’s murder. It, however, did not divulge any details about the memory chip for which he was allegedly beaten to death on February 7 by his employer Sarmistha Rout, editor of Bhubaneswar based web-channel ‘Sampurna’, and her associates.

Going by information provided by one of her associates Ranjan Nayak during interrogation, officers visited the spot on Daitari-Paradip highway, about 2 km from Chandikhol, where the accused admitted to having disposed of Manas’ belongings after killing him. T

hey recovered Manas’ earphones and slippers, the jute sack in which the accused had carried his body, a saree besides, the pick-ax and spade used to dig up the ground to bury him in Nayagarh. The investigators also took Ranjan to the spot.

Apart from Ranjan, Sarmistha and two others - retired Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi, Jhuna Bhoi - are currently in police remand. During the investigation, Ranjan confessed that they had kidnapped Manas on February 7 from Palashpur village in Bhadrak district and brought him to Bhubaneswar in Sarmistha’s car.

He admitted that Manas was confined to Dayal Ashram, a shelter home for elderly people here run by Sarmistha. Ranjan also said that Manas succumbed after being brutally thrashed by them.

They disposed of his body in Nayagarh on February 8 and dumped his belongings near Chandikhol on the same day. Ranjan has also revealed that Niranjan had assaulted Manas in Dayal Ashram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime Branch cameraman Manas Swain’s Murder Evidence kidnap
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp