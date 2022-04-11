STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Get Back to Nature opens exclusive store in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar

An organic food brand, Get Back to Nature, opened its first exclusive store at Cosmopolis Apartment in Dumduma area of the City.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Organic vegetables, Organic food, food basket

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An organic food brand, Get Back to Nature, opened its first exclusive store at Cosmopolis Apartment in Dumduma area of the City.

The firm founded by software professional Poonam Mohapatra is offering chemical and residue free food products to the customers. Get Back to Nature’s store was inaugurated by former MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani. “I am glad to inaugurate Get Back to Nature store. Quality and purity of the food we consume is very much vital for our health. Organic foods are highly nutritional as they contain no chemicals. I urge people to opt for more organic food products because if we take care of our health, our health will take care of us,” he said. 

“Initially, we are planning to open our outlets in residential apartments. Soon, we will be have 10 more outlets in Bhubaneswar and subsequently we will open stores across Odisha,” said Get Back to Nature’s Founder, Poonam Mohapatra. The brand is offering food products like lentils, honey, nuts, cooking oil, spices, fruits, vegetables, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Get Back to Nature Health Organic food Organic food brand
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp