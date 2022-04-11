Get Back to Nature opens exclusive store in Dumduma, Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An organic food brand, Get Back to Nature, opened its first exclusive store at Cosmopolis Apartment in Dumduma area of the City.

The firm founded by software professional Poonam Mohapatra is offering chemical and residue free food products to the customers. Get Back to Nature’s store was inaugurated by former MP Prasanna Kumar Patasani. “I am glad to inaugurate Get Back to Nature store. Quality and purity of the food we consume is very much vital for our health. Organic foods are highly nutritional as they contain no chemicals. I urge people to opt for more organic food products because if we take care of our health, our health will take care of us,” he said.

“Initially, we are planning to open our outlets in residential apartments. Soon, we will be have 10 more outlets in Bhubaneswar and subsequently we will open stores across Odisha,” said Get Back to Nature’s Founder, Poonam Mohapatra. The brand is offering food products like lentils, honey, nuts, cooking oil, spices, fruits, vegetables, among others.