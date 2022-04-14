STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transgenders take charge of Watco-run treatment plant in Odisha

In a first, transgenders will now manage the operation and maintenance of a water treatment plant (WTP) in the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a first, transgenders will now manage the operation and maintenance of a water treatment plant (WTP) in the State.  In a bid to encourage participation of transgender community in governance, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) on Wednesday handed over operation and maintenance of its Pratapnagari WTP in Cuttack to a transgender SHG. 

Members of Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG will be responsible for day-to-day operation and maintenance of the 8 MLD water treatment plant. Officials said 31 members of the SHG have been trained thoroughly on leadership as well as technical aspects of operation and maintenance of the plant including the intake well. Housing and Urban department secretary G Mathi Vathanan said the department will continue to engage more people from vulnerable sections in such activities in future. WATCO officials said they will continue to provide hand-holding support to the SHG for a fixed period.

