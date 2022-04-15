STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha a role model for others in providing drinking water: VK Madhavan

Odisha could be a source of inspiration for others in the field of water sanitation and conservation of water bodies, Chief Executive of WaterAid India VK Madhavan said here on Thursday.

Published: 15th April 2022

Ratnakar Sahoo and Chinmayee Das receive Shambhavi Puraskar 2022 and Jury Commendation Certificate respectively in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

Addressing Shambhavi Puraskar 2022 function here, Madhavan referred to two pioneering initiatives of the State government - drink-from-tap and Garima.

“The first project aims at providing potable water to people in at least 100 towns of the State, while the other specifically looks at creating an environment of safety, health and dignity for sanitation workers and manual scavengers. No other state has an ambition of this magnitude in making drinking water accessible for all. There is also no such scheme or policy anywhere in the country to systematically address the issues of sanitation workers and manual scavengers,” he said.

He emphasised the State with huge experience of dealing with calamities should look at creating climate resilient models for water and sanitation in different ecological terrains while conserving traditional water bodies in both urban and rural areas. 

Social activist Ratnakar Sahoo of Bhubaneswar was conferred the Shambhavi Puraskar 2022, instituted by Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BPIF), the CSR wing of IMFA group. Sahoo received the award in the domain of education for founding ‘Ashayen’ with the primary objective of educating street children and ragpickers and improving their lives by imparting general know-how on life skills, health and hygiene and sensitising slum children on good and bad touch. The award carried a citation and cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Shambhavi Jury Commendation Certification 2022 was also conferred on Chinmayee Das of Jarapada in Angul district for her work in the healthcare sector. The award carried Rs  50,000 cash and a citation.
Among others, Director of Institute of Life Sciences Dr Ajay Kumar Parida, BIPF trustee Paramita Panda and FICCI vice president and Managing Director, IMFA, Subhrakant Panda also spoke.

