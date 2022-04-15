Odisha CM Naveen unveils logo of Men’s Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik unveiled the logo of FIH Senior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday. The State will organise the tournament both in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela this time. He said it is an honour for him to unveil the logo of the world cup for the second consecutive time.

“We are thrilled to have two venues this time - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 2018 FIH Men’s World Cup gave us all memories that we cherish to this day and the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup-2023 will be even more exciting and unforgettable. Odisha looks forward to welcoming global hockey fans and top teams from across the world to participate in the prestigious tournament,” he said. Odisha is the first State to host back-to-back hockey men’s world cups.

The Chief Minister had on December 24 last year announced the setting up of Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela which is the biggest in India with a sitting capacity of 20,000.Among others, Odisha 5T Secretary V K Pandian, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Hockey India president Gyanendra Ningombam, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vineel Krishna and former Indian hockey captain Dillip Tirkey were present.