STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ready to quit whenever high command wants, claims Odisha Congress chief

Stating that change in the leadership of the Congress is nothing new, the OPCC chief said that a new president is appointed every two-three years.

Published: 15th April 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  AMID calls for a change of guard in the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) following the party’s dismal performance in the panchayat and urban local body elections, the State president Niranjan Patnaik said he is prepared to quit whenever the high command wants him to do so.

Stating that change in the leadership of the Congress is nothing new, the OPCC chief said that a new president is appointed every two-three years. Patnaik said he is not going to stay as OPCC president permanently and there are many eligible leaders to replace him. “I will extend full cooperation to the next OPCC president,” he added.

The OPCC president said change is needed and it will better if it is done sooner. Stating that he is prepared to resign from the post even now, Patnaik said he had offered to quit after the 2019 elections.  “The AICC has not accepted my resignation letter till yet. Have no idea when the high command will take a final call in this regard,” he said.

Patnaik was appointed as the OPCC president in April, 2018 following a revolt in the party against then State chief. It was also expected that the party will do better in the elections under his leadership. However, the party has gone from bad to worse during his tenure as the president.

Congress MLA from Jeypore, Tara Prasad Bahinipati had recently raised the issue of change in leadership of the party.  He had demanded that an MLA should be made the president of the state Congress. Several other Congress MLAs Santosh Singh Saluja, Mohammed Moquim and Suresh Kumar Routray also supported his contention. Sources said that a change in the State Congress leadership is likely in third week of April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Patnaik Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp