Four mineral blocks to go for e-auction on May 17

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The tentative date for the online auction of four mineral blocks, tenders for which were floated on March 29 this year, has been fixed on May 17, 2022. However, the auction date for Behera Banjipali limestone mine in Bargarh district and Naringpanga in Rayagada district has not been finalised after postponement due to election code of conduct for panchayat and urban bodies polls.

The State government had reissued notice inviting tender (NIT) for the two blocks on December 29, 2021. The graphite block at Naringpanga has a geological reserve of 0.142 million tonnes. Of the four blocks set for auction on May 17, two are iron ore mines and the other two are manganese and iron ore blocks. The Behera-Banjipali and Naringapanga are virgin blocks.

According to the Directorate of Mines, Koira iron ore block is an expired lease while the Kedesala North-East iron ore is virgin block. The Kusumdihi manganese and iron ore block was taken for auction after expiry of its lease period. Orahuri manganese and iron ore is a virgin block.

The last date for the purchase of tender documents after payment of Rs 5 lakh on the website of the e-auction platform provider is May 9, 2022, and the last date of submission of bids is on or before 3 pm on May 17. The Kalarapart bauxite block for which tender was invited on July 7, 2021 could not be taken into the auction mode due to court cases.

After completing the auction of nine mineral blocks in 2021, the State government issued notice inviting tender for grant of mining lease to six mineral blocks through e-auction.