Officer probing Badagada custodial death transferred

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Police on Tuesday transferred the investigation officer SK Behera probing the Badagada custodial death case in the Capital. Police said an officer from Human Rights Protection Cell will now probe the death of the 46-year-old vendor who was picked up by a patrol team on suspicion of bicycle theft and died in police custody on Monday.

An additional DCP rank officer will monitor whether the investigation is taking place as per the NHRC norms. Investigation will be carried out into the circumstances leading to his arrest, his condition during the arrest, whether he was shifted to hospital on time and other angles. The preliminary report to NHRC has already been submitted by the DCP.

DCP Uma Shankar Das said requisition will be made for a judicial magistrate inquiry. The vendor identified by police as Debendra Chaudhury was allegedly found moving suspiciously on a bicycle in Brahmeswarpatna area on Sunday evening and brought to Badagada police station where he reportedly fell sick.

After preliminary care, he was taken to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ The family members, however, contested the police claims and alleged that Debendra succumbed after being tortured by police.