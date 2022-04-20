STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Officer probing Badagada custodial death transferred

The Odisha Police on Tuesday transferred the investigation officer SK Behera probing the Badagada custodial death case in the Capital.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Police on Tuesday transferred the investigation officer SK Behera probing the Badagada custodial death case in the Capital. Police said an officer from Human Rights Protection Cell will now probe the death of the 46-year-old vendor who was picked up by a patrol team on suspicion of bicycle theft and died in police custody on Monday.

An additional DCP rank officer will monitor whether the investigation is taking place as per the NHRC norms. Investigation will be carried out into the circumstances leading to his arrest, his condition during the arrest, whether he was shifted to hospital on time and other angles. The preliminary report to NHRC has already been submitted by the DCP.

DCP Uma Shankar Das said requisition will be made for a judicial magistrate inquiry. The vendor identified by police as Debendra Chaudhury was allegedly found moving suspiciously on a bicycle in Brahmeswarpatna area on Sunday evening and brought to Badagada police station where he reportedly fell sick.  

After preliminary care, he was taken to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ The family members, however, contested the police claims and alleged that Debendra succumbed after being tortured by police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Protection Cell
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp