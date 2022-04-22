Simplify rules to attract more complaints, Lokayukta to govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The chairperson and members of Lokayukta, Odisha met Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday and presented the third annual report for the year, 2021. Chairperson of Lokayukta, Justice Ajit Singh apprised that despite the pandemic, altogether 884 cases were disposed off during 2021.

He also drew the attention of the Governor to the existing form of making complaint as provided in Odisha Lokayukta (Procedure of filing of Complaint) Rules, 2020 which is too cumbersome and deterrent for people. He urged the Governor to recommend the State government to substitute the same with a more simpler one so that people will be encouraged to appeal to the Lokayukta against corruption.

Justice Bijay Kumar Nayak, Member (Judicial), Dr. Debabrata Swain and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sharma, Members of the Lokayukta, Secretary, Director of Inquiry and Director of Prosecution were present.