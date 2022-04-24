STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod for cancer centre, public health lab at Capital Hospital

The much awaited Cancer Care Centre and Public Health Laboratory at Capital Hospital have got administrative approval.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited Cancer Care Centre and Public Health Laboratory at Capital Hospital have got administrative approval. The cancer centre would not only enhance cancer care services for the Capital City and adjoining districts but also ease the burden on Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) at Cuttack.

Earlier, a cancer care unit was opened at the Capital Hospital where free consultancy and chemotherapy are being provided since 2016. The new cancer centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 49.35 crore under the ‘Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Care Plan’. 

The administrative approval has also been accorded to State Public Health Laboratory, which will be developed as an apex laboratory, at an estimated cost of Rs 20.35 crore.  Similarly, the Cancer Care Centres at MKCG MCH at Berhampur, VIMSAR at Burla and SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput have received administrative approval.

