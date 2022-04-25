Bhubaneswar sizzles under 43.3 degree Celsius, jump of 11 degree Celsius in six hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In flat six hours' time, Bhubaneswar saw mercury rise by a whopping 11 degree Celsius on Sunday. It has been that kind of a summer for the Capital city.

From 32.6 degree Celsius at 8:30 am, day temperature continued to rise. By 11.30 am, the met office said, the mercury had breached the 40 degree C mark. At 2.30 pm came the season’s highest, third time in as many days, as the day temperature read 43.3 degree C.

This is Bhubaneswar’s third highest temperature in April since 2011. As the City witnessed temperature three degree above normal, the roads and highways wore a deserted look. There was very little traffic movement even during the afternoon hours as the City reeled under unprecedented sweltering conditions.

Very little green cover left in the City, thanks to expansive concretisation of the city through roads, plazas and open spaces, absorption of heat has been on the decline over the years. And a reduction in water bodies has only added to the heating process.

It was not just Bhubaneswar alone which faced the staggering heat wave as sweltering conditions prevailed across Odisha. Twenty eight places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and above on the day. Sonepur was the hottest at 43.8 degree Celsius, followed by Bhubaneswar 43.3 degree, Angul 43.1 degree and Talcher 43 degree during the period. Cuttack recorded 41.1 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Though Special Relief Commissioner’s office said no sun stroke death has been recorded yet, there is also no relief anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning between April 25 and 28.Heat wave is likely to prevail in Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir districts on Monday, and in Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday.

The IMD has cautioned the citizens to take precautionary measures while venturing out of the houses between 11 am and 3 pm.Situation in industrial and mining areas has been very difficult as workers have no respite from work during the peak hours.

Sources said, the Labour and Employment Department has not issued any clear guidelines yet which is why workers are pressed into work during peak hours too.

