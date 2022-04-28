STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IWEC Women’s Business Mela in Bhubaneswar from May 4

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to inaugurate the Mela, while Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on May 8. 

Published: 28th April 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘IWEC Women’s Business Mela 2022’ will be organised at Janata Maidan here from May 4 to promote women entrepreneurship in the State.The one-of-its-kind mela will be organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Women’s Entrepreneurship Council (IWEC) with support from the ICC, MSME-DI and State Government. 

Around 120 stalls will be set up by women entrepreneurs which include 30-plus dedicated stalls by women entrepreneurs from SHGs and tribal communities.The five-day event will feature business conferences, seminars, workshops, talk shows, investor pitch, discussion on MSME schemes, financial literacy drive networking and award giving programme among others. It will also have provision of recreation such as cultural events, fashion show, food festival and play area for kids. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to inaugurate the Mela, while Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on May 8.Dignitaries including OSDA chairman Subroto Bagchi, parliamentarian Achyuta Samanta and Sujeet Kumar, Bollywood actors Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, renowned film director Imtiaz Ali and motivational speaker Gauranga Das Prabhu will be taking part in the Mela to encourage the participants. 

“The IWEC Women’s Mela is one of the biggest exclusive women’s entrepreneurship event in India organised by the ICC. The event will be highly informative and engaging,” said ICC Odisha chairman JB Pany. “The business Mela is our way of bringing women entrepreneurs together, showcasing our capability and celebrating the success of our women,” said IWEC national co-chairperson and Odisha convenor Sukirti Patnaik. 

