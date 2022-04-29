Couple in Odisha kills baby before dying by suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A couple from Maharashtra allegedly killed their 15-month-old daughter before ending their lives at their employer’s house in Chintamaniswar under Laxmisagar police limits on Wednesday. The 26-year-old man from Vadgaon, his 21-year-old wife and their daughter were found hanging by the police at about 11 pm.

According to the police, the man was working as a supervisor in a lodge in Kharvel Nagar area since the last six months. The owner of the lodge, Uttam Pawar, also a native of Vadgaon, is staying here in Chintamaniswar with his wife and two sons.

Pawar said the man had revealed before his other staff about his father’s second marriage after his mother died a few months back, and was reportedly upset about it. “He came to Bhubaneswar six months back and was staying on rent at Jharpada Canal Road. He brought his wife and daughter two months ago, but the couple had frequent fights over family issues,” Pawar told the newspaper.

He had started drinking alcohol regularly and also misbehaved with his wife. The wife requested Pawar to help him quit drinking. That is when Pawar asked him to shift with his family to the ground floor of his house. They shifted to the ground floor on Monday, but he did not report to work for the last three days. At about 5.30 pm on Wednesday, his partner went to meet Pawar’s wife to get milk for their daughter. But, when Pawar’s wife telephoned her after 8.30 pm to collect the dinner, she did not respond.

Pawar’s elder son also went and knocked on the door, but the couple did not respond. Pawar’s wife then contacted her husband, who then sent his two staff to check on the family. His staff noticed something suspicious from the window and informed Pawar. The police were called to the spot and the bodies of the trio were recovered after breaking open the door of the house. “Initial investigation suggests the couple hanged their daughter to death and then they died by suicide. His family members have refused to come to Bhubaneswar,” said an officer of Laxmisagar police station.