Odisha: Test positivity rate remains over 4 per cent as new Covid-19 cases drop

Published: 02nd August 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Daily test positivity rate remained above 4 per cent in Odisha even as the single-day count of Covid-19 cases dropped below 800 in the last 24 hours. Health officials said a total 797 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours against 1,029 on the previous day. However, the test positivity rate was 4.31 per cent with the new cases detected out of 18,475 samples against 5.16 per cent on Sunday.  Meanwhile, the new cases reported in the last 24 hours include 134 children. Sundargarh reported the highest number of 176 infections, followed by 113 in Khurda.

The Covid-19 toll of the State also increased to 9,141 as an 85-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in Bhubaneswar. The State had reported two deaths due to Covid on Sunday. Odisha now has 5,876 active cases following the recovery of 856 infected persons in the last 24 hours. Both Sundargarh and Khurda are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 active cases.

