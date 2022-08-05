Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No threat to Srimandir: ASI

As the area sees movement of servitors throughout the day due to rituals and other related activities, the lime plaster portion may have become weak and chipped off, they explained. 

Published: 05th August 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after a chunk of lime plaster chipped off in the sanctum sanctorum of Shree Jagannath temple, the Archaeological Survey of India officials inspected the temple and said there is no threat to any of the structures in the shrine.

Sources in the ASI said the lime plaster fell off the Ratna Simhasana in the left corner of the sanctum sanctorum behind the idol of Lord Balabhadra. To protect the Ratna Simhasana, coats of lime plaster were applied on a portion of it on the left side.

As the area sees the movement of servitors throughout the day due to rituals and other related activities, the lime plaster portion may have become weak and chipped off, they explained.  But there is no threat to the Ratna Simhasana or the idols of the Trinity, the sources added.

