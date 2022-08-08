Odisha rains: BMC convenes meeting for advance measures to prevent waterlogging 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after parts of the Capital City reported waterlogging due to an intense spell of rain, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked its officials and other line departments to remain prepared for the heavy showers predicted by the met officials for the next two-three days.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange convened a meeting with the officials of the drainage wing as well as fire, police, ODRAF, NHAI, Works department, Watco and TPCODL to ensure all required measures are put in place in advance to deal with the waterlogging and artificial flooding in the low-lying areas of the city in the event of heavy rainfall.

“As it is not possible during monsoon to take up the drainage restoration work, the officials have been asked to monitor the situation at their level and put temporary measures in place to deal with the waterlogging situation and prevent any mishap or casualty in the event of heavy downpour,” he said. Notably, a five-year-old boy died at Patitapaban Nagar in Ward no 58 after falling into a drain last month due to heavy rain.

“Our staff at ward level and engineers will remain deployed at vulnerable places prone to waterlogging to ensure no mishap or casualty happens due to heavy rain. Besides, we have requested fire services teams to be ready for their deployment in the low-lying areas during heavy rainfall. The ODRAF teams have also been asked to remain alert for the situation as IMD has predicted more rains due to the formation of low pressure,” the Commissioner said.

