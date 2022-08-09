Home Cities Bhubaneswar

GST Additional Commissioner Piyush Kanta Pani in Vigilance net

Pani has been found in possession of seven plots here worth Rs 1.87 crore.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance on Monday conducted raids at multiple places in connection with allegations of amassing of disproportionate assets by Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (CT) and GST Cuttack-1 Piyush Kanta Pani and reportedly found assets worth crores including six luxury cars.

Pani has been found in possession of seven plots here worth Rs 1.87 crore. He was also found in possession of a triple-storey building worth Rs 59 lakh in the city’s Chakeisiani area, three triple-storey buildings in Jajpur district worth Rs 68.46 lakh. His farmhouse here was worth Rs 38 lakh, bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 53.68 lakh, 839 gram gold amounting to Rs 20 lakh, cash and household articles to the tune of Rs 12.30 lakh.

