Home buyers in Odisha seek Govt help to resolve maintenance issue

One of the flat owners of the project alleged that the LIC HFL Care Home Limited has written to them saying that it will stop providing maintenance at the complex from August 15.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Allottees of ‘Jeevan Anand’ apartment complex near AMRI Hospitals here have sought intervention of Housing and Urban Development department, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) alleging that the developer of the project has taken an ‘abrupt’ decision to do away with the maintenance at the site without enabling them to form association for the same.

One of the flat owners of the project alleged that LIC HFL Care Home Limited, the project promoter/developer, has written to them saying that it will stop providing maintenance at the complex from August 15. “As per law the builder or developer should provide maintenance till it enables the allottees to form association,” he said. The flat owners said as there is no local law yet on formation of association of allottees under RERA, they are helpless to form association and elect executive committee to take the responsibility of management.

The buyers alleged that the LIC HFL Care’s decision to stop maintenance came after it lost the case in Supreme Court in which it had challenged the NCDRC order last year asking it to compensate buyers for delay in giving possession of flats in the project. LIC HFL Care officials, however, refuted all the allegations and said that as a pro-people company the LIC HFL Care has been providing maintenance for around two-and-half years though as per agreement the buyers should have formed association of allottees and taken over maintenance after six months of getting possession.

