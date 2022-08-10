Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Group of marine researchers discovers new Conger eel species in Bhubaneswar

The dentition consists of numerous, closely packed, sharp teeth that are mainly arranged in one or two rows, although anteriorly and in the roof of the mouth there are many more rows.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Newly discovered eel species Rhynchoconger randalli. | Express

Newly discovered eel species Rhynchoconger randalli. | Express

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of marine researchers has discovered a new species of Rhynchoconger eel (known as conger eel or Samudra Kochia) that completely differs from eight valid species found across the globe.Conger eels have large heads, wide mouths and strong teeth. Most of the deep-water dwelling eel species are gray and can be found at depths of up to 500 feet.

The researchers led by Anil Mohapatra from Gopalpur-based Estuarine Biology Regional Centre of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) spotted the eel from Bay of Bengal region during a study in November last year. “The new species Rhynchoconger randalli was discovered on the basis of two specimens collected from a depth of about 36-40 metre at Paradip fishing harbour. The pentagonal vomerine teeth pattern is unique among all the Rhynchoconger species described so far,” he said.

The eel species is an opportunistic predator that generally eats smaller fish. The dentition consists of numerous, closely packed, sharp teeth that are mainly arranged in one or two rows, although anteriorly and in the roof of the mouth there are many more rows.

The new species named after famous American marine biologist John Ernest Randall, Mohapatra said, differs from another Indian Ocean species Rhynchoconger trewavasae because of its pentagonal pattern of vomerine teeth containing 38-52 teeth arranged in 8-9 rows against the circular pattern of vomerine teeth with 12-16 teeth in trewavasae.

The new species also differs from Rhynchoconger nitens found in the eastern Pacific Ocean for having a shorter preanal length and also different from Rhynchoconger gracilior, which is one of three Atlantic species, for its distinct tooth patch.This was the third discovery of eel species in the Bay of Bengal in the last four years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conger eel Rhynchoconger eel
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp