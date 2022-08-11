Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rituals halted in Lingaraj temple again, Odisha government silent

Disruption of rituals at the Lingaraj temple seems to have become the order of the day with the State government remaining silent on the affairs of the shrine.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Disruption of rituals at the Lingaraj temple seems to have become the order of the day with the State government remaining silent on the affairs of the shrine.After the Sital Sasthi and Handi Bhanga Jatra fiasco in June, rituals at the 11th-century shrine including offering of ‘bhog’ to Lord Lingaraj have yet again come to a grinding halt since Tuesday evening due to conflict between two groups of servitors over the ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual which was scheduled on Wednesday. The two groups are Badu Nijog and Puja Panda servitors.

There has been a disagreement between Badu Nijog and Puja Panda servitors over the ritual on the occasion of Rupayan Yatra of Lord Lingaraj. As part of the ritual, 27 pieces of silk threads (Paita) are offered to the presiding deity by Badu Nijog servitors. However, the Puja Panda servitors demanded that they be allowed to offer three Paitas while the Badu Nijog counterparts could offer the rest.This was protested by Badu Nijog members, leading to disruption of the ritual and subsequently, all other rituals were stopped.Since Tuesday, ‘bhog’ has not been offered to the presiding deity.

Kamalakanta Badu, secretary of Badu Nijog, said the rights of ‘lagi’ of all the 27 threads rests with Badu Nijog as per the temple record of rights but since 2020, Puja Panda servitors have been demanding that they be allowed to offer the three threads to the deity. “This is unacceptable,” he said.

Although the Lingaraj temple trust called a meeting of both the servitor clans on Tuesday night, none attended it. Sources said as the rituals were also stopped by the two servitor groups over the same issue last year, a case has been filed by the temple office against the two groups with the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Commission.

This is the third time rituals in the temple have been disrupted this year, the first two being during the Sital Sasthi and Handi Bhanga rituals.“The State government, Endowment Commission and temple trust board is to be blamed for this. This has been happening despite a 2012 Orissa High Court ruling that rituals in Lingaraj temple cannot be stopped by anyone,” said secretary of Brahmana Nijog, Biranchi Narayan Pati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingaraj temple Rituals
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp