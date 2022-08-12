Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha

Appreciating the efforts of the Chief Minister for making Odisha an industrially developed State,

Published: 12th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha in the next few years. The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already approved two projects - 4 MMTPA integrated alumina refinery and 30 MMTPA iron ore (value addition) facility - on Wednesday. 

Appreciating the efforts of the Chief Minister for making Odisha an industrially developed State, Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani said, the capital investment of Rs 57,575 crore will create 9,300 direct jobs and open up tens of thousands of indirect employment opportunities in the State. 

“Odisha is one of our most strategic states in which we have continued to invest. Metals are critical commodities on which the nation must be self-reliant, and these projects are aligned with our vision of Atmanirbharta. Being a power-intensive business, we are able to generate and help to produce the greenest alumina anywhere,” he said.

Similarly, the 30 MMTPA iron ore (value addition) project comprises an iron ore beneficiation plant producing iron ore concentrate, a slurry pipeline for iron ore concentrate slurry and a dewatering/filtration and pellet plant to produce filter cake and pellet.

The iron ore beneficiation plant will be located at Deojhar in Keonjhar district while the pellet plant will be set up at Dhamra in Bhadrak district.

