Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odia cinema not inspired by its literature, says film historian Surya Deo

Deo said Odia literature and films got linked in 1960s primarily because writers like Gopal Chhotray and Bijay Mishra also understood cinema.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

books, book

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Highlighting the gradual decline of originality in Odia cinema, film historian Surya Deo said in recent decades Odisha cinema is not being inspired by the State’s literature but is surviving on remakes of movies made in other languages.

Delivering the Ganeswar Mishra Memorial lecture, marking the noted litterateur’s 7th death anniversary organised by Sateertha (a socio-cultural organisation) at Geeta Gobinda Sadan here recently, Deo said Odia literature and films got linked in 1960s primarily because writers like Gopal Chhotray and Bijay Mishra also understood cinema.

“Some of the films which were based on novels or short stories originally written by Odia authors were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. But there were others that failed to impress the box office,” he noted. 

“The trend continued more or less in the 1970s but in the 1980s cinematic adaptation of Odia literature slowly decreased as commercial success eluded such an approach,” he added. Prof Jatindra Kumar Nayak underlined the importance that Prof Ganeswar Mishra gave to documentation and said the latter created roadmaps for deeper study and research. On the occasion, Ganeswar Mishra’s ‘Srujana Samagra Part 6’ (collection of translated works) published by Timepass and ‘Ghara Bahuda’ (an anthology of short stories) published by Nabalipi were released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odia cinema Literature
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp