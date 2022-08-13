Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Medal for Excellence awarded for four Odisha cops

Odisha Police’s four officers are among the 151 personnel across the country who have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Police’s four officers are among the 151 personnel across the country who have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The four officers are inspectors Ashish Chandra Jena, Anusuya Nayak and Ramesh Kumar Pradhan and DSP Sumitra Jena. While Ashish is posted in the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch, Anusuya is posted in Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD). Ramesh and Sumitra are posted in Ganjam and Koraput respectively.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe. It is announced on August 12 every year, the Home Ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp