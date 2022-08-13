Medal for Excellence awarded for four Odisha cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s four officers are among the 151 personnel across the country who have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The four officers are inspectors Ashish Chandra Jena, Anusuya Nayak and Ramesh Kumar Pradhan and DSP Sumitra Jena. While Ashish is posted in the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch, Anusuya is posted in Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD). Ramesh and Sumitra are posted in Ganjam and Koraput respectively.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in probe. It is announced on August 12 every year, the Home Ministry said.

