Fresh low pressure may worsen flood situation in Odisha

Even as the State battles a serious flood situation, likely formation of a fresh low pressure system around Friday bringing in more rains could compound the problems further.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:43 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the State battles a serious flood situation, likely formation of a fresh low pressure system around Friday bringing in more rains could compound the problems further. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal and trigger heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Under the influence of the system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and nine other districts on Thursday. Similarly, rainfall activity is expected in Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Khurda and 15 other districts on Friday.

“Rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in the State on Thursday and Friday under the influence of the system. Once formed, this would be fifth low pressure of this monsoon season,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Chhattisgarh’s regional Met office has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the State on Friday and Saturday. The experts are of the opinion that the discharge of over 6 lakh cusec water from Hirakud Dam on Tuesday evening and the fresh spell of rains may worsen the flood situation in Odisha. Due to back-to-back low pressure systems, the rainfall activity increased in Odisha, and the State has received 13 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and August 16.

