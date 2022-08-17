Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Schools in three flood-hit districts shut for two days

The Nayagarh district administration announced closure of 32 schools in 3 blocks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The School and Mass Education department has asked all district collectors to take a call on closing down schools under their jurisdiction in wake of the flood situation and low-pressure alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Taking a review of the condition of schools in the flood-hit districts on Tuesday, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the department has asked collectors to close schools that have been flooded or may face inundation due to the flood situation or need to be vacated to accommodate flood-hit people.

“Till now, we have not received any report of damage to schools in low-lying areas of districts that are affected by flood. But, they have been asked to secure official records, MDM stocks and other assets under High School Transformation and Mo School Abhiyan,” he said. The department officials are maintaining a vigil on the schools in flood-prone districts.

The Minister added that district administrations of Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapara have announced to close schools in some blocks owing to the flood situation in the Mahanadi river system till the next two to three days. School teachers and non-teaching staff, though, have been asked to remain on the campuses during work hours and assist in accommodating people from flood-affected areas if required.

The Nayagarh district administration announced closure of 32 schools in 3 blocks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Similarly, in Jagatsinghpur district, schools have been suspended. In Kendrapara, schools in Garadpur, Marshaghai and Mahakalapada blocks will remain closed on August 17 and 18.

