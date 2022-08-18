Pact with Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster for tech innovation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Science and Technology department on Wednesday inked a pact with Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation for the upgradation of scientific, technological and innovation infrastructure by undertaking various joint collaborations.

BCKIC Foundation will support the execution of some of the initiatives like the formulation of science, technology and innovation policy of the State government besides promoting innovation and IP culture and technology transfer activities. Both the Science and Technology department and BCKIC Foundation will work together and share knowledge to create an impact mainly in education, health, hygiene and sanitation, communication and the environment.

Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda said the initiative will help accomplish the ‘Science to Society vision’ of the department in strengthening the scientific capability of the State.

As part of the agreement, emphasis will be on setting up of innovation hubs and experiential learning labs at the school level to build scientific temperament along with training and capacity building, and industry-academia collaborative activities.

Principal Secretary of Science and Technology department Suresh Kumar Vashishth said the objective of the collaboration is to strengthen the science and technology eco-system by increasing interaction of the academic and research institutions of the State with external stakeholders, such as industry, philanthropic organisations and entrepreneurs.

Secretary of Odisha State Council on Science and Technology Puja Mishra and Chairman of BCKIC Foundation Mrutyunjay Suara signed the MoU in the presence of the Minister.

BHUBANESWAR: The Science and Technology department on Wednesday inked a pact with Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation for the upgradation of scientific, technological and innovation infrastructure by undertaking various joint collaborations. BCKIC Foundation will support the execution of some of the initiatives like the formulation of science, technology and innovation policy of the State government besides promoting innovation and IP culture and technology transfer activities. Both the Science and Technology department and BCKIC Foundation will work together and share knowledge to create an impact mainly in education, health, hygiene and sanitation, communication and the environment. Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda said the initiative will help accomplish the ‘Science to Society vision’ of the department in strengthening the scientific capability of the State. As part of the agreement, emphasis will be on setting up of innovation hubs and experiential learning labs at the school level to build scientific temperament along with training and capacity building, and industry-academia collaborative activities. Principal Secretary of Science and Technology department Suresh Kumar Vashishth said the objective of the collaboration is to strengthen the science and technology eco-system by increasing interaction of the academic and research institutions of the State with external stakeholders, such as industry, philanthropic organisations and entrepreneurs. Secretary of Odisha State Council on Science and Technology Puja Mishra and Chairman of BCKIC Foundation Mrutyunjay Suara signed the MoU in the presence of the Minister.