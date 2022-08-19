GST tribunal: States seek power to appoint members

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level ministerial panel on the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), which met here on Wednesday, is learnt to have reached consensus to set up the national bench and its state benches.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GSTAT from six states led by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala discussed on various issues pertaining to the much-awaited tribunal that will help adjudicate and resolve disputes on GST and protect the rights of taxpayers and the revenue interests of the union and state governments.

Sources said though the members of the panel reached the consensus for setting up the national bench at Delhi and at least one branch in each State, they, however, differed on the power vested upon the Centre for appointment of members to the state-level bench.

The members demanded that the power for appointment of members should rest with the respective state government and not the Centre. Since some states can have two benches depending on their size, the states did not want the Centre to interfere in the appointment of members.

“We discussed the amendments to be made in the Act to allow states to constitute the state benches. Other agenda prepared for the meet was also discussed as the last virtual meet failed to reach the consensus due to lack of proper communication. The final outcome can be known only after the next GST Council meet,” said Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

The panel will send its recommendation to the GST Council, which is expected to meet by the end of this month or early next month. Other ministers, who attended the meet, included Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Rajasthan Law and Legal Affairs Minister Santi Kumar Dhariwal and Goa Transport and Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho.

Although the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the creation of a national bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in 2019, the tribunal is yet to be set up. As per the decision, the national bench of the Appellate Tribunal will be situated at New Delhi. The GSTAT headed by its president will compries one technical member each from Centre and State. The tribunal will act as a forum for second appeal in GST laws and the first common forum of dispute resolution between Centre and states.

